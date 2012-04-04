MUMBAI, April 4 The Indian rupee is expected to fall early on Wednesday as global risk-taking was dented after minutes of a Federal Reserve meeting in March suggested no further monetary stimulus was likely in the United States. * Diminished expectations of further quantitative easing, so-called QE3, lifted the dollar index against a basket of key currencies to a one-week high before steadying in Asian trade. * At 0226 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan was down 0.7 percent, and the Nifty India stock futures index in Singapore was 0.4 percent lower. * The rupee should open between 50.80 and 50.85 to the dollar and move in a range of 50.70 to 51.00, traders said. It closed at 50.6950/7050 on Tuesday. * More Fed stimulus would be tantamount to printing money and depreciate the dollar's value. For a report on the minutes of the Fed statement, see: (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)