MUMBAI, April 4 The Indian rupee is expected to
fall early on Wednesday as global risk-taking was dented after
minutes of a Federal Reserve meeting in March suggested no
further monetary stimulus was likely in the United States.
* Diminished expectations of further quantitative easing,
so-called QE3, lifted the dollar index against a basket
of key currencies to a one-week high before steadying in Asian
trade.
* At 0226 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan
was down 0.7 percent, and the Nifty India stock
futures index in Singapore was 0.4 percent lower.
* The rupee should open between 50.80 and 50.85 to
the dollar and move in a range of 50.70 to 51.00, traders said.
It closed at 50.6950/7050 on Tuesday.
* More Fed stimulus would be tantamount to printing money
and depreciate the dollar's value. For a report on the minutes
of the Fed statement, see:
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)