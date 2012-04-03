* Seen in 50.40 to 50.80/dlr range in near term-trader
* India shares end 0.7 pct higher, aids rupee
* Oil importers pull rupee of 2-week high
(Adds details, quotes, updates to close)
By Shamik Paul
MUMBAI, April 3 The Indian rupee closed stronger
on Tuesday, the first trading day of the new fiscal year, helped
by an improvement in global risk appetite that pushed local
stocks higher, while demand for dollars from oil importers
pulled it back from a two-week high.
The rupee ended at 50.6950/7050 to the dollar after
touching 50.51, a level last seen on March 21, according to
Thomson Reuters data. It closed at 50.87/88 on Friday, the last
day of the fiscal year 2011/12 during which it hit a record low
of 54.30 on Dec. 15.
The Indian foreign exchange market was shut on Monday for
the annual closing of bank accounts.
"Stronger Asian currencies, and positive equities pushed the
rupee higher, and the dollar was weaker against the major
currencies, which also helped," said Hemal Doshi, chief
financial strategist at Geojit Comtrade.
World stocks rose for the third straight day as investors'
appetite for risky assets improved following solid U.S. and
Chinese manufacturing data, and the Indian main stock index
closed 0.7 percent higher.
"There was some dollar selling by software exporters, which
also aided the rupee," a trader with a foreign bank said, adding
the unit is likely to move in a 50.40 to 50.80 band in the near
term.
Dollar demand from oil importers pulled the rupee off its
intra-day high. Oil is India's largest import item and oil
refiners are the biggest buyers of dollars in the local market.
A widening current account deficit is also likely to keep
the rupee under pressure. India's balance of payments fell into
negative territory in the December quarter for the first time in
three years.
Traders do not expect sharp volatility in the rupee in the
holiday shortened week. The market is shut again on Thursday and
Friday for local holidays.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 51.08.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and on the United Stock Exchange all ended
around 50.9, on a combined volume of $3.4 billion.
(Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)