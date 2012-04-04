* Dollar demand from oil importers seen hurting rupee

* Currency seen in 50.80-51.20/dlr band - traders

* U.S. Fed meeting minutes hints at no fresh stimulus (Updates to mid-morning)

MUMBAI, April 4 The Indian rupee fell on Wednesday dragged by strong overseas dollar as hopes for further monetary stimulus in the United States waned, prompting traders to pare short-dollar positions and hurting demand for riskier assets like equities.

A possible surge in dollar demand from local oil importers, the biggest buyers of dollars in the domestic currency market, ahead of local market holidays on Thursday and Friday is also seen hurting the rupee, traders said.

At 10:30 a.m. (0500 GMT), the rupee was at 51.10/11 to the dollar, weaker than Tuesday's close of 50.6950/7050.

Traders expect the local currency to move in a band of 50.80 to 51.20 during the day.

"Although it is true that no QE3 in the long-term is actually a good sign for the economy and risk appetite, yet in the short-term, it will cause the demand for dollar to rise," said a foreign currency trader with a private-sector bank.

Minutes of the Federal Reserve's March meeting suggested that while the weak jobs market remained in focus, the appetite for further quantitative easing, so-called QE3, has waned significantly in light of an improving U.S. economy.

More Fed stimulus would be tantamount to printing money and depreciate the dollar's value.

Although the rupee has gained 4 percent since January, a widening current account deficit is threatening to keep the rupee under pressure. India's balance of payments fell into negative territory in the December quarter for the first time in three years.

"Even if they (the Reserve Bank of India) actually intervenes or does not, the fear of the RBI will be at the back of the market's mind above 51," the dealer said.

The RBI has been actively intervening in the local currency market to support the rupee which fell to its record low of 54.30 last December and notched up losses of more than 12 percent in the just concluded fiscal year 2011/12.

The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts were at 51.47.

In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the MCX-SX and on the United Stock Exchange were all at around 51.33, on a combined volume of $820 million. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; editing by Malini Menon)