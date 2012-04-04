* Dollar demand from oil importers seen hurting rupee
* Currency seen in 50.80-51.20/dlr band - traders
* U.S. Fed meeting minutes hints at no fresh stimulus
(Updates to mid-morning)
MUMBAI, April 4 The Indian rupee fell on
Wednesday dragged by strong overseas dollar as hopes for further
monetary stimulus in the United States waned, prompting traders
to pare short-dollar positions and hurting demand for riskier
assets like equities.
A possible surge in dollar demand from local oil importers,
the biggest buyers of dollars in the domestic currency market,
ahead of local market holidays on Thursday and Friday is also
seen hurting the rupee, traders said.
At 10:30 a.m. (0500 GMT), the rupee was at 51.10/11
to the dollar, weaker than Tuesday's close of 50.6950/7050.
Traders expect the local currency to move in a band of 50.80
to 51.20 during the day.
"Although it is true that no QE3 in the long-term is
actually a good sign for the economy and risk appetite, yet in
the short-term, it will cause the demand for dollar to rise,"
said a foreign currency trader with a private-sector bank.
Minutes of the Federal Reserve's March meeting suggested
that while the weak jobs market remained in focus, the appetite
for further quantitative easing, so-called QE3, has waned
significantly in light of an improving U.S. economy.
More Fed stimulus would be tantamount to printing money and
depreciate the dollar's value.
Although the rupee has gained 4 percent since January, a
widening current account deficit is threatening to keep the
rupee under pressure. India's balance of payments fell into
negative territory in the December quarter for the first time in
three years.
"Even if they (the Reserve Bank of India) actually
intervenes or does not, the fear of the RBI will be at the back
of the market's mind above 51," the dealer said.
The RBI has been actively intervening in the local currency
market to support the rupee which fell to its record low of
54.30 last December and notched up losses of more than 12
percent in the just concluded fiscal year 2011/12.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 51.47.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and on the United Stock Exchange were all
at around 51.33, on a combined volume of $820 million.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; editing by Malini Menon)