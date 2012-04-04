* U.S. Fed meeting minutes hints at no fresh stimulus
* Weak local shares weigh on currency; down 0.71 pct on day
* Dollar demand from oil importers hurt rupee
By Aditya Phatak
MUMBAI, April 4 The Indian rupee fell on
Wednesday weighed by gains in the dollar after expectations of
fresh monetary stimulus in the United States faded and local oil
importers looked to cover payment obligations before the long
weekend.
A fall in local stocks also added to the selling pressure on
the rupee, traders said.
Global stocks and the euro fell after the U.S. Federal
Reserve dimmed hopes for fresh asset-buying, further underlining
its divergence with an embattled Europe that faces recession and
remains firmly in crisis-fighting mode.
The rupee ended at 51.055/065 to the dollar, 0.71
p ercent down from Tuesday's close of 50.6950/7050.
Indian financial markets are closed on Thursday and Friday
for local holidays.
"We have seen the rupee pull back from near 50.50 which was
a strong resistance level for it. Now, the next support for
rupee is around 51.35 and then 51.55," A. Ajith Kumar, senior
manager of forex trading at Federal Bank.
"Outlook on the rupee is bearish due to weak domestic
fundamentals like a widening current account deficit and high
global oil prices."
India's balance of payments fell into negative territory in
the December quarter for the first time in three years, data
released last week showed.
"I think any weakness for rupee is likely to be limited
around 51.40 because the central bank may step into the market
after this," said a senior foreign currency trader with a
private bank.
The Reserve Bank of India has been actively intervening in
the local currency market to support the rupee which fell to its
record low of 54.30 last December and notched up losses of more
than 12 percent in the just concluded fiscal year 2011/12.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 51.48.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and on the United Stock Exchange all ended
around 51.4, on a combined volume of $4.3 billion.
