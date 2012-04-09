MUMBAI, April 9 The Indian rupee is likely to
fall early on Monday as investors prune holdings in risky assets
such as equities after a sluggish U.S. jobs data last week
reignited worries about the health of global economy.
* At 0231 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan
and the Nifty India stock futures index
in Singapore were both down 0.6 percent.
* The rupee should open between 51.30 and 51.35 to
the dollar and move in a range of 51.00 to 51.50, traders said,
with some bunched capital inflows after a four-day break helping
limit the drop. It last closed at 51.055/065.
* U.S. payrolls rose far less than expected in March, even
as the unemployment rate fell to a three-year low of 8.2
percent. Employers added 120,000 jobs last month, the smallest
increase since October.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)