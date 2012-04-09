* RBI likely sold dollars around 51.33 to 51.36
rupees-traders
* Rupee seen in range of 51-52/dlr this week-traders
* Bleak US jobs data heightens worries on global econ growth
(Updates to close)
By Aditya Phatak and Shamik Paul
MUMBAI, April 9 The Indian rupee fell on Monday
as weak labour market numbers from United States last week
fueled slowdown worries and prompted investors to cut risk, but
likely dollar sales by the Reserve Bank of India helped the
local unit cut some losses.
The RBI likely sold dollars around 51.33 to 51.36 rupee
levels in late trades, four traders said.
The rupee ended at 51.14/15 to the dollar, weaker
than Wednesday's close of 51.055/065, but off the day's low of
51.41.
Trading in the Indian currency market was closed on Thursday
and Friday for religious holidays.
The RBI has been intervening in the foreign exchange market
for the last few months, primarily to check the rupee's fall.
The central bank bought $1.1 billion and sold $1.4 billion
in the spot market in February, data released on Monday showed.
"Rupee was weighed down by the negative sentiment with
equities falling all over the world," said Naveen Raghuvanshi,
associate vice-president of foreign currency trading at
Development Credit Bank.
Asian shares fell on Monday as a sharp slowdown in U.S. jobs
growth raised concerns about the strength of the world's largest
economy, prompting investors to curb risk exposure ahead of more
U.S. data and earnings as well as figures from China this week.
"But a clear direction for the rupee should emerge only
after the (central bank) policy is announced next week. Till
then rupee should be supported around 51.50 with a resistance
around 51.00."
The Reserve Bank of India will release its policy statement
for 2012/13 on April 17, where many traders expect liquidity
boosting measures, while some believe an interest rate cut may
be seen support the economy inspite of the still high inflation.
For stories on inflation, click, on growth
Friday's data showed U.S. payrolls grew by 120,000 in March,
far below the expected gain of 203,000 jobs for the smallest
rise since October, keeping the door open for the Federal
Reserve to provide more monetary support to the fragile economy.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 51.62.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and on the United Stock Exchange all ended
around 51.4, on a total volume of $3.1 billion.
(Editing by Subhadip Sircar)