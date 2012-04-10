MUMBAI, April 10 The Indian rupee should open little changed on Tuesday as participants await trade data from China, which is expected to offer clues on global growth. * Indications the Reserve Bank of India is actively watching the market and would step in to calm sharp movements are also likely deter big position taking, traders said. * The RBI bought $1.1 billion and sold $1.4 billion in the spot market in February, data released on Monday showed. * The rupee should open between 51.10 and 51.20 to the dollar with and move in a wide range of 50.90 to 51.30, traders said. It closed at 51.14/15 on Monday after the RBI was suspected to have sold dollars around 51.33-51.36. * At 0231 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan was down 0.06 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures index in Singapore was 0.3 percent higher. * China's annual export and import growth are expected to have slowed sharply in March versus February, according to a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)