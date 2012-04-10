MUMBAI, April 10 The Indian rupee should open
little changed on Tuesday as participants await trade data from
China, which is expected to offer clues on global growth.
* Indications the Reserve Bank of India is actively watching
the market and would step in to calm sharp movements are also
likely deter big position taking, traders said.
* The RBI bought $1.1 billion and sold $1.4 billion in the
spot market in February, data released on Monday showed.
* The rupee should open between 51.10 and 51.20 to
the dollar with and move in a wide range of 50.90 to 51.30,
traders said. It closed at 51.14/15 on Monday after the RBI was
suspected to have sold dollars around
51.33-51.36.
* At 0231 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan
was down 0.06 percent, while the Nifty India
stock futures index in Singapore was 0.3 percent higher.
* China's annual export and import growth are expected to
have slowed sharply in March versus February, according to a
Reuters poll.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)