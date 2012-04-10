* Market cautious as outlook for capital inflows unclear
* Expectations for support from RBI calm nerves
(Updates to mid-morning)
By Aditya Phatak
MUMBAI, April 10 The Indian rupee trimmed early
gains on Tuesday as demand for dollars from oil importers picked
up and choppy shares clouded the outlook for capital inflows.
Traders were also cautious as they awaited a meeting between
government officials and representatives of rating agency
Standard & Poor's, amid downgrade risks caused by slowing
growth, high inflation and widening trade deficit.
At 10:41 a.m. (0511 GMT), the rupee was at 51.11/12
to the dollar, stronger than Monday's close of 51.14/15. It
initially strengthened to 51.06 after robust Chinese trade data
raised hopes for risk appetite.
"There has been demand from oil importers and equities are
also quite turbulent, so there is not much direction for the
foreign exchange market as of now," said a currency trader with
a state-owned bank.
India buys most of the oil it consumes and refiners are the
biggest buyers of dollars. For stories on oil, see
Most traders expect the Reserve Bank of India, which has
reserves of about $295 billion, to step in and curb excess
volatility.
The RBI is suspected to have sold dollars on Monday, helping
the rupee pull off the day's lows.
The central bank bought $1.1 billion and sold $1.4 billion
in the spot market in February, data released on Monday showed.
India's main share index was up 0.1 percent in
seesaw trade as global growth worries remained despite strong
trade data from China.
China reported a $5.35 billion trade surplus in March as
import growth eased back from a 13-month peak while exports grew
faster than expected, customs data showed on Tuesday.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 51.6.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and on the United Stock Exchange were all
at 51.37, on a total volume of $543 million.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)