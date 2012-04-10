* Dollar demand from local oil refiners weighs
* Global growth worries pressurise local currency
* Weak domestic econ factors hurting rupee - traders
(Updates to close)
By Aditya Phatak
MUMBAI, April 10 The Indian rupee slid to a
near-three-month low on Tuesday weighed by dollar demand from
oil importers, while choppy local shares and worries over global
growth kept risk appetite subdued.
The rupee ended at 51.475/485 to the dollar, weaker
than Monday's close of 51.14/15, after touching a low of 51.495,
a level last seen on Jan. 16.
Emerging market currencies, including the rupee, received a
boost after robust Chinese trade data raised hopes for
improvement in risk appetite, but then focus shifted to the
slower-than-expected import growth prompting profit sales.
The China data initially pushed up the rupee to an intraday
high of 51.06 to the dollar. But concerns about the broader
Indian economy is likely to keep the rupee pressured, dealers
said.
"More pressure on the rupee is likely due to weak domestic
fundamentals like a widening current account deficit, absence of
strength in equities and lack of large dollar inflows," said
Subramaniam Sharma, director of brokerage Greenback Forex, who
expects the currency to inch towards 51.60 during the week.
Traders were also cautious as they awaited a meeting between
government officials and representatives of rating agency
Standard & Poor's, amid downgrade risks caused by slowing
growth, high inflation and widening trade deficit.
India's balance of payments slipped into negative territory
for the first time in three years and the current account
deficit widened to $19.6 billion in December
quarter from $9.7 billion a year earlier.
A sustained fall in the rupee is, however, unlikely as
traders expect the Reserve Bank of India to step in to shore up
the currency.
The RBI is suspected to have sold dollars on Monday, helping
the rupee pull off the day's lows.
The central bank bought $1.1 billion and sold $1.4 billion
in the spot market in February, data released on Monday showed.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 51.93.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and on the United Stock Exchange all ended
around 51.7, on a total volume of $3.7 billion.
(Editing by Subhadip Sircar)