MUMBAI, April 11 The Indian rupee is expected to
hover near three-month lows on Wednesday as investors prune risk
holdings in emerging currencies and equities on jitters over
global growth prospects.
* The rupee, which closed at 51.475/485 to the
dollar on Tuesday, is seen opening weaker at between 51.50 and
51.55, traders said. It is likely to move in a 51.40 to 51.75
range, with all eyes on the central bank for any intervention.
* At 0232 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan
was down 0.44 percent, and the Nifty India stock
futures index in Singapore was 0.7 percent lower.
* A jump in Spanish bond yields exacerbated concerns about
the fragility of peripheral euro zone economies, while
disappointing imports from China kept alive worries about a hard
economic landing in the world's second biggest economy.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)