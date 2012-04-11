MUMBAI, April 11 The Indian rupee is expected to hover near three-month lows on Wednesday as investors prune risk holdings in emerging currencies and equities on jitters over global growth prospects. * The rupee, which closed at 51.475/485 to the dollar on Tuesday, is seen opening weaker at between 51.50 and 51.55, traders said. It is likely to move in a 51.40 to 51.75 range, with all eyes on the central bank for any intervention. * At 0232 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan was down 0.44 percent, and the Nifty India stock futures index in Singapore was 0.7 percent lower. * A jump in Spanish bond yields exacerbated concerns about the fragility of peripheral euro zone economies, while disappointing imports from China kept alive worries about a hard economic landing in the world's second biggest economy. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)