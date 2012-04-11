* Looks vulnerable as sagging growth, world econ woes weigh
* Hits near 3-mth low; trims fall on cbank dlr sale hopes
* Support seen at 52.13/dlr if RBI stays away
(Adds detail, comments, updates to late morning)
MUMBAI, April 11 The Indian rupee weakened on
Wednesday as global risk taking faded and the currency appeared
vulnerable, even though it pulled back from near three-month
lows on the potential for central bank intervention.
"You cannot wish away global factors and domestic reasons
point towards a weaker rupee for some more time at least," said
a currency trader with another private sector bank.
Worries over global growth have lingered as Europe continues
to stumble through a sovereign debt crisis while China announced
disappointing imports data.
Slowing economic growth in India and a widening current
account deficit are also piling pressure on the rupee.
At 11:42 a.m. (0612 GMT), the rupee was at 51.52/53
to the dollar, after hitting 51.64, a level not seen since Jan.
16. It closed at 51.475/485 on Tuesday.
The rupee was trading weaker than the 50.51-51.48 range it
has seen recently, with support for the rupee in the absence of
central bank intervention seen at 52.13, the 61.8 percent
retracement from the Dec. 15 low to the Feb. 6 high.
"Some long dollar positions are being cut due to worries the
Reserve Bank of India may come and sell dollars anytime given
the pace of the fall," said a senior currency trader with a
large private-sector bank.
The RBI, which has been intervening intermittently to shore
up the rupee in the past few months, is suspected to have sold
dollars on Monday.
The central bank bought $1.1 billion and sold $1.4 billion
in the spot market in February, data released on Monday showed.
Given the economic challenges, traders are awaiting the
central bank's policy announcement next Tuesday for direction.
A majority of analysts polled by Reuters are expecting the
RBI to cut rates for the first time in three years to help lift
sagging growth.
India's main share index was down 0.6 percent,
weighed by subdued risk appetite globally.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 51.97.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and on the United Stock Exchange were all
around 51.75, on a total volume of $767 million.
