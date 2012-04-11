* Dollar inflows into some local companies aid rupee
* Bleak outlook on sagging growth, global economic woes
* Suspected dollar sales may have helped rupee - traders
(Updates to close)
By Aditya Phatak
MUMBAI, April 11 The Indian rupee pulled back
from three-month lows on Wednesday aided by dollar inflows into
some companies, but subdued risk appetite on global growth
worries limited the recovery.
The pull back in rupee sparked market talk about possible
intervention by the Reserve Bank of India, especially as a large
state-owned bank was believed to have sold dollars persistently
around 51.50 levels, but Reuters could not independently verify
this.
The RBI releases data on intervention with a lag of nearly
two months and the latest one on Monday showed that the bank had
bought $1.1 billion and sold $1.4 billion in the spot market in
February.
The RBI, which has been intervening intermittently to shore
up the rupee in the past few months, is suspected to have sold
dollars on Monday.
The rupee ended at 51.42/43 to the dollar, after
hitting a low of 51.64, a level not seen since Jan. 16. It
closed at 51.475/485 on Tuesday.
"All things are against the rupee - globally and
domestically," said A. Ajith Kumar, senior manager of forex
trading at Federal Bank.
Weak growth impulses across the globe and a widening current
account deficit are also piling pressure on the rupee, traders
said.
Spanish and Italian debt eased back from a sharp sell-off on
Wednesday and shares staged a modest recovery but investors are
wary of signs that the euro zone's debt problems are getting
worse or that global growth is flagging.
India's main share index ended down 0.26 percent in
choppy trade.
Given the economic challenges, trader focus is on the
central bank's policy announcement next Tuesday for direction.
A majority of analysts polled by Reuters are expecting the
RBI to cut rates for the first time in three years to help lift
sagging growth.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 51.41.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and on the United Stock Exchange all ended
around 51.65, on a total volume of $4.5 billion.
(Editing by Malini Menon)