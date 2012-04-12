MUMBAI, April 12 The Indian rupee is likely to
nudge higher early on Thursday as easing concerns about a
funding crunch in troubled euro zone economies improved risk
appetite and pushed the euro up.
* India's factory output data for February due around 11
a.m. (0530 GMT) will be in focus, with equities watched for
direction of fund flows.
* Dollar flows into local companies are said to have helped
the rupee pull back from its near three-month lows on Wednesday.
* The rupee is seen opening around 51.30 to 51.35
to the dollar and move in a 51.25 to 51.50 range. It closed at
51.42/43 on Wednesday.
* European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure
said the scale of market pressure on Spain is not justified and
the ECB still has its bond-buying programme as an option.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)