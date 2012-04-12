MUMBAI, April 12 The Indian rupee is likely to nudge higher early on Thursday as easing concerns about a funding crunch in troubled euro zone economies improved risk appetite and pushed the euro up. * India's factory output data for February due around 11 a.m. (0530 GMT) will be in focus, with equities watched for direction of fund flows. * Dollar flows into local companies are said to have helped the rupee pull back from its near three-month lows on Wednesday. * The rupee is seen opening around 51.30 to 51.35 to the dollar and move in a 51.25 to 51.50 range. It closed at 51.42/43 on Wednesday. * European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said the scale of market pressure on Spain is not justified and the ECB still has its bond-buying programme as an option. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)