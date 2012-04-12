* Feb factory output likely slowed to 6.6 pct - poll

* Local shares rise more than 0.6 pct

* Weak fundamentals to prevent sharp rise in rupee (Updates to mid-morning)

MUMBAI, April 12 The Indian rupee climbed higher on Thursday, led by a rise in local equities and likely dollar inflows, while the market awaited factory output data due around 0530 GMT for clues on growth and interest rates.

February industrial output probably slowed a tad to 6.6 percent from January, as growth in the manufacturing and consumer non-durables sectors likely moderated, a Reuters poll showed.

The Reserve Bank of India is widely expected by economists to cut its repo rate by 25 basis points next week to support flagging growth.

At 9:55 a.m. (0425 GMT), the rupee was at 51.35/36 to the dollar, stronger than Wednesday's close of 51.42/43.

"The industrial production numbers will be eyed for impact on equities, outlook on rate and inflows," said a senior foreign currency trader with a private sector bank.

"If the (factory output) number is strong, equities followed by the rupee should improve further."

A sharp rise in the rupee, however, may not be seen according to some traders.

"Let's see if rupee can break past 51.25. The last time we had seen a rebound from those levels," said a currency trader with a foreign bank.

The rupee's outlook is clouded due to weak fundamentals in Asia's third largest economy, including a widening current account balance, slowing growth and high inflation.

The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts were at 51.79.

In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the MCX-SX and on the United Stock Exchange were all around 51.53, on a total volume of $352 million. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)