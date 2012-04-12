* Local oil firms step up dollar buying
By Aditya Phatak
MUMBAI, April 12 The Indian rupee fell on
Thursday, erasing earlier gains, weighed by dollar demand from
local oil refiners and on continued concerns over foreign
portfolio flows.
However, expectations for a rate cut from the Reserve Bank
of India next week after much weaker-than-expected industrial
output data bolstered stock markets, providing some support for
the rupee, traders said.
Still, traders expect the rupee to remain under pressure, as
a widening current account deficit and doubts about foreign
capital flows keep investors on edge.
A Reuters poll out on Thursday showed investors were the
most pessimistic on the rupee among Asia's emerging market
currencies for a third consecutive month.
"Market is nervous about continuation of FII flows
especially after the budget, since flows are needed to bridge
the huge current account gap. And this fear is keeping rupee
under pressure," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, vice-president at
Mecklai Financials.
The rupee ended at 51.5800/5850 to the dollar
compared with Wednesday's close of 51.42/43.
It had risen as high as 51.2950 in early trades most likely
on dollar sales by some foreign banks, dealers said.
The rupee remains in a downtrend, with next support seen at
the 51.64 low on Wednesday and support after that seen at 52.13,
the 61.8 percent retracement from the Dec. 15 low to the Feb. 6
high.
Not all analysts are pessimistic on the rupee. Nomura said
it retains its long call on the rupee, eyeing a break of 50 over
the next three months, though recommending options trades to
avoid the expected volatility.
Nomura's strategists attributed their more optimistic view
to expectations for rate cuts and an improved economic
environment in India.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 51.99.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and on the United Stock Exchange all ended
around 51.7, on a total volume of $3.3 billion.
