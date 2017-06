MUMBAI, April 13 The Indian rupee is likely to rise on Friday in anticipation of capital flows into local stocks as global risk appetite improved after good demand seen at Italy's sovereign debt sale. * The rupee is seen opening around 51.20 to 51.25 to the dollar and move in a 51.10 to 51.50 range. It closed at 51.580/585 on Thursday. * At 0235 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan was up 0.96 percent, and the Nifty India stock futures index in Singapore was 0.83 percent higher. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)