* Domestic shares end 1.37 pct lower in choppy session

* Dollar demand from local oil refiners weigh on rupee

* Rupee at risk of weakening back to 53-54/dlr - Citigroup (Updates to close)

By Aditya Phatak

MUMBAI, April 13 The Indian rupee logged its second straight weekly loss in the new fiscal year that began on April 1, giving up most of its intraday gains on Friday, dragged by a sharp fall in local shares and strong dollar demand from oil importers.

However, dollar sales by a few exporters and possibly some foreign banks for custodial flows offered some solace for the rupee, traders said.

The rupee ended at 51.3050 to the dollar, after hitting a high of 51.29 earlier. It closed at 51.580/585 on Thursday.

In the week, the rupee fell 0.5 percent taking its retreat from the 2012 peak of 48.60 to 5.3 percent, Thomson Reuters data showed.

"Dollar buying from oil companies was there, as was the fall in euro and stocks to pressure rupee," said Ashtosh Raina, head of foreign currency trading at HDFC Bank.

India imports nearly 80 percent of its crude oil needs, making local oil firms the biggest buyers of dollars in the domestic foreign currency market.

"But there were some dollar inflows that helped deflect some of the selling pressure on rupee," Raina said.

India's main share index fell 1.37 percent, led by Infosys Ltd after its guidance of 8-10 growth in dollar revenue for the next fiscal year missed the market's estimates. A fall in European shares on lower-than-expected Chinese growth data also dampened mood.

Until the central bank's policy review next Tuesday, most traders expect the rupee to be stuck in a 50.80 to 51.80 range. They expect the Reserve Bank of India to intervene in case of a sharp drop in the rupee.

The RBI, which is due to announce its policy statement for 2012/13 on Tuesday, is widely expected to cut interest rates to support the flagging economy.

Traders believe the RBI rate action and statement could also provide some clues about capital flows, which have come under a cloud due to proposed tax changes by the government.

But some predict a weak patch for the rupee in coming days given the fragile global growth and weak Indian macro-economic indicators such as widening trade and current account deficits along with high inflation.

"Quality of capital flows has been deteriorating with increasing reliance on non-FDI flows to fund current account deficit. The USD/INR is at the risk of returning to 53-54," said Citigroup in a note.

The rupee had touched a record low of 54.30 in mid-December 2011 and fallen nearly 16 percent during that year.

The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts were at 51.65.

In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the MCX-SX and on the United Stock Exchange all ended at around 51.47, on a total volume of $3.8 billion. (Editing by Malini Menon)