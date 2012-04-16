MUMBAI, April 16 The Indian rupee is likely to open lower on Monday as outlook on capital inflows turned cloudy again after Spanish yields surged, reigniting worries over Europe's debt crisis and hurting risk appetite. * Inflation data due around noon (0630 GMT) would be watched for its impact on shares. A Reuters poll showed analysts expect March inflation to ease slightly to 6.70 percent. * The data comes a day before the central bank policy review, when it is widely expected to cut rates by 25 basis points to 8.25 percent. It would be the first rate reduction in three years. * The rupee is seen opening around 51.50 to the dollar and could weaken to as much as 51.65, putting the market on guard for possible central bank intervention. It closed at 51.305 on Friday. * At 0231 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan was down 0.7 percent, and the Nifty India stock futures index in Singapore was 0.5 percent lower. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)