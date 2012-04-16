* Soft March inflation data boosts RBI rate cut hopes

* Recovery in local stocks aids pullback - traders

* Outlook stays negative on slowing growth, deficits

* Worries over euro zone crisis weigh (Updates to close)

By Aditya Phatak

MUMBAI, April 16 The Indian rupee touched a three-month trough on Monday, as fears that Europe's debt crisis could deepen eroded risk appetite, although a late recovery in local stocks helped the currency recoup some losses.

A month-on-month drop in inflation bolstered hopes of a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India in its Tuesday's policy statement, which will also be watched for the central bank's tone to get clarity on capital flows and growth trajectory.

Rate sensitive stocks like banks and automobiles gained due to the soft inflation number, helping the main share index close up 0.3 percent.

India's headline inflation rose 6.89 percent in March versus 6.95 percent in February, data released earlier showed.

The rupee closed at 51.59 to the dollar, after hitting 51.7200, its lowest since Jan. 16. It had closed at 51.305 on Friday, marking a second consecutive week of losses.

"If there is a rate cut from the RBI, it will help equities and the rupee, with the latter pulling back to around 51.20, but weak domestic fundamentals will limit the recovery," said Subramaniam Sharma, director of brokerage Greenback Forex.

A widening current account deficit, uncertainty of capital flows needed to finance it and slowing growth is seen continuing to hurt the local currency, traders said.

Investors have turned most bearish on the rupee from among its major Asian peers, a poll done by Reuters last week showed.

But some traders believe any weakness in the rupee will be checked by intervention from the RBI, which may be reluctant to allow a sharp fall in the currency given the current account deficit and huge oil import bill.

Central bank chief Duvvuri Subbarao warned on Saturday India's deficits and short-term debt levels are "disturbing," but said the country is not facing a repeat of a 1991 balance of payment crisis.

The rupee fell nearly 16 percent in 2011 to touch a record low of 54.30 on December 15.

The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts were at 52.03.

In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the MCX-SX and on the United Stock Exchange all ended around 51.8, on a total volume of $3.2 billion. (Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)