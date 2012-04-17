MUMBAI, April 17 The Indian rupee is likely to
rise early on Tuesday helped by gains in the euro, and the
market will later take direction from the central bank's policy
around 11 a.m. (0530 GMT) and its impact on equities.
* The Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to cut the
repo rate by 25 basis points to 8.25 percent to revive sagging
growth, though economists have been scaling back rate cut
forecasts for the year amid worries about high commodity prices
and a heavy fiscal deficit.
* The RBI too pointed towards an upside risk to inflation in
its report released on Monday evening.
* The rupee is seen opening around 51.58 to the
dollar, stronger than Monday's close of 51.68. It could weaken
towards 52 if no rate cut is announced, traders said.
* The euro held gains after short-covering helped it pull
back from two-month lows against the dollar and the yen the
previous day, but is still seen as vulnerable ahead of a Spanish
bond auction.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)