* Rupee hits lowest since Jan. 10
* Outlook week due to economic challenges
* Traders fear central bank intervention
By Aditya Phatak
MUMBAI, April 19 The Indian rupee slid to its
weakest level in more than three months on Thursday, putting
traders on alert for possible intervention from the central bank
as the outlook on the currency stays bleak.
The widening current account deficit, caused in large part
by rising oil prices, slowing growth, and fears of a spillover
from the festering euro zone debt crisis are seen looming large
for the rupee.
The reduced expectations for further interest rate cuts from
the Reserve Bank of India due to inflationary risks are also
weighing on the rupee, traders said.
The central bank cut the repo rate by an aggressive 50 basis
points this week.
"Overall outlook on the rupee stays negative. The main
culprit remains oil," said S. Nagaraja, head of forex dealing at
Al Rostamani International Exchange.
The rupee closed at 52.14/52.15 to the dollar,
close to the intraday low of 52.165, a level last seen Jan.10.
It had closed at 51.78/79 on Monday.
Some traders expect the Reserve Bank of India to sell some
dollars near those resistance levels.
"Even the hint of presence from RBI is enough to scare the
market and help rupee recoup some losses temporarily," said a
currency trader.
But some traders believe dollar sales by exporters looking
to book profits may stem the losses in the rupee, reducing the
need for central bank to act.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 52.13.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all ended
around 52.22, on a total volume of $4.3 billion.
