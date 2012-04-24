* USD/INR touches 3-1/2 mth high of 52.865
* Near-term resistance seen at 52.94-00
* No clear signs of central bank intervention
(Updates to close)
By Aditya Phatak
MUMBAI, April 24 The Indian rupee hit a
three-and-half month low on Tuesday, continuing to build losses
as the lack of any clear signs of intervention from the central
bank encouraged investors to build up dollar positions.
Importer demand for dollars also contributed to the gains in
USD/INR, according to some traders, as was market talk about a
potential relaxation in regulations concerning the forward
bookings of dollars.
The rupee closed at 52.68 to the dollar after
dipping to 52.8650, a level last seen on Jan. 9. It had settled
at 52.52 on Thursday.
"At this stage 53.20 looks toppish (on the USD/INR) for the
week. The importer dollar demand (from oil firms) seen in the
past few days can be characterised as panic buying on worries
rupee could fall more," said Kamlakar Rao, head of foreign
exchange trading at state-owned Allahabad Bank.
Since hitting a 2012 low at 48.60 in early February, USD/INR
has surged reflecting the dropping confidence in the local
currency.
India's wide current account deficit, stalled financial
reforms, and doubts about monetary easing have all been factors
behind the drop in the rupee.
Traders see a near-term respite, with USD/INR facing strong
resistance at 52.94-53.00, or the 76.4 percent retracement of
its December-February fall.
However, failure by the RBI to defend the rupee could see
USD/INR quickly approach the record high of 54.30 hit in
mid-December, according to traders.
"They may have to sell a few billion dollars from the
precious reserves to push the rupee back to near 49-50 levels,
but it will be worthwhile because if they don't give a signal,
demand could definitely put it back below 54," a senior currency
trader said.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 53.08/18.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all ended
around 52.8 on a total volume of $5.1 billion.
