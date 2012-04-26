* Heavy long-dlr positions in USD/INR - Reuters poll
* Rupee could fall to 56/dollar - UBS report
* Volatility key for any FX intervention - cbank deputy
(Updates to close)
By Aditya Phatak
MUMBAI, April 26 The Indian rupee was
range-bound on Thursday, consolidating after recent falls with
selective demand from oil importers, but traders warn the
currency is likely to remain under pressure in the near-term.
India's economic outlook remains worrisome, given problems
such as a widening current account deficit and slowing growth.
These concerns have now been compounded by the prospect of a
ratings downgrade after Standard & Poor's cut of the country's
outlook.
The continued falls in the rupee, which hit 3-1/2 month lows
in the week, a re sparking talk of potential central bank
intervention as the local unit is not far off a record low of
54.30 hit in mid-December.
However, India's tight liquidity and declining foreign
exchange reserves are likely to prevent an aggressive
intervention, traders said.
"They may come (with USD/INR) around 53. I'm saying may
because we have to understand that their ability to intervene
might not be high given the debt profile vis-a-vis foreign
reserves," a senior currency trader said.
The rupee settled at 52.55/56 to the dollar against
52.54/55 on Wednesday. It moved in a range of 52.4250 to 52.65
during the day.
Dealers said oil importers stepped in to sell the rupee
around 52.30-52.40 levels.
Traders are on the lookout for any hints of RBI intervention
given the prospect of further falls.
A Reuters poll on Thursday showed market players had nearly
doubled short Indian rupee bets, largest since November.
UBS said the rupee could hit 56 to the dollar, citing the
prospect of slowing flows on the back of "severe" deficit drag
and regulatory ambiguity that have reached a "crisis point."
The central bank is looking closely at volatility, not
ratings for any intervention decisions, Deputy Governor K.C.
Chakrabarty reiterated.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 52.91.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all ended
around 52.90 on a total volume of $4.1 billion.
(Editing by Subhadip Sircar)