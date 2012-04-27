(Refiles to fix typo in first paragraph)
* S&P outlook cut hurts rupee for the week
* Bearish bets pile up on the currency
* No RBI intervention til USD/INR hits 54-analyst
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, April 27 The Indian rupee posted a
fourth consecutive week of falls after ending flat on Friday, as
investors add more bearish bets on a local currency that is
pricing in deep uncertainties about the country's economic and
fiscal challenges.
Those challenges were most recently highlighted by Standard
& Poor's, which downgraded India's outlook to negative this
week, in the latest negative development impacting the currency.
The weakening rupee has led to talk of potential
intervention from the central bank, but traders believe that is
unlikely given the country's modest foreign exchange reserves
and tight liquidity conditions.
"Looking at the current account deficit and the reserve
situation, I do not think that the central bank will intervene
by selling reserves," said Abhishek Goenka, chief executive at
India Forex Advisors.
He said that the rupee may fall as much as 54 to the dollar
before any central bank intervention. It had hit a life-low of
54.30 in mid-December.
The rupee settled flat at 52.54/55 to the dollar
against 52.55/56 on Thursday. It fell nearly 1 percent for the
week.
Friday's trading was mostly rangebound with the USD/INR
oscillating in a 52.47-52.73 band.
India is buffeted by twin current account and fiscal
deficits, which added to slowing policy reforms and relatively
high inflation, is making for a potentially toxic mix.
A Reuters poll on Thursday showed market players had nearly
doubled short Indian rupee bets, largest since November.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 52.90.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all ended
around 52.88 on a total volume of $2.6 billion.