By Subhadip Sircar

MUMBAI, April 27 The Indian rupee posted a fourth consecutive week of falls after ending flat on Friday, as investors add more bearish bets on a local currency that is pricing in deep uncertainties about the country's economic and fiscal challenges.

Those challenges were most recently highlighted by Standard & Poor's, which downgraded India's outlook to negative this week, in the latest negative development impacting the currency.

The weakening rupee has led to talk of potential intervention from the central bank, but traders believe that is unlikely given the country's modest foreign exchange reserves and tight liquidity conditions.

"Looking at the current account deficit and the reserve situation, I do not think that the central bank will intervene by selling reserves," said Abhishek Goenka, chief executive at India Forex Advisors.

He said that the rupee may fall as much as 54 to the dollar before any central bank intervention. It had hit a life-low of 54.30 in mid-December.

The rupee settled flat at 52.54/55 to the dollar against 52.55/56 on Thursday. It fell nearly 1 percent for the week.

Friday's trading was mostly rangebound with the USD/INR oscillating in a 52.47-52.73 band.

India is buffeted by twin current account and fiscal deficits, which added to slowing policy reforms and relatively high inflation, is making for a potentially toxic mix.

A Reuters poll on Thursday showed market players had nearly doubled short Indian rupee bets, largest since November.

The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts were at 52.90.

In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all ended around 52.88 on a total volume of $2.6 billion.