MUMBAI, June 4 The Indian rupee was marginally weaker on Monday, with the outlook negative as global sentiment, fuelled by weak U.S. non-farm payrolls and Chinese non-manufacturing PMI, continued to hurt risk assets.

At 9:04 a.m., the partially convertible rupee was at 55.58/60 per dollar, weaker than its 55.54/55 close on Friday. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)