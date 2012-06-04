Indian soybean futures snap four-session winning streak
NEW DELHI, June 9 Indian soybean futures snapped a four-session winning streak on Friday, after timely arrival of monsoons prompted fears of oversupply.
MUMBAI, June 4 The Indian rupee was marginally weaker on Monday, with the outlook negative as global sentiment, fuelled by weak U.S. non-farm payrolls and Chinese non-manufacturing PMI, continued to hurt risk assets.
At 9:04 a.m., the partially convertible rupee was at 55.58/60 per dollar, weaker than its 55.54/55 close on Friday. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)
Jun 9 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE148I14QQ7 INDIABULLS HOUSING 90D 12-Jun-17 99.9487 6.2447 1 125 99.9487