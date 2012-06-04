(Updates with quote, details, background)
MUMBAI, June 4 The Indian rupee rose on Monday
to its highest against the dollar in a week, despite a steep
sell-off in global risk assets, on the back of dollar sales by
corporates and exporters, as well as unwinding of long-dollar
positions by banks.
The recovery comes after the rupee had hit a string
of record lows against the dollar in the second half of May,
with the latest on Thursday when it fell to as low as 56.52.
The rupee has been hit by a mix of global risk aversion at a
time when India is facing steep economic and fiscal challenges.
However, some traders now say the currency may have hit a
near-term bottom, despite remaining susceptible for more falls
should external or domestic conditions worsen.
Traders say the Reserve Bank of India could intervene more
aggressively, while perceptions the central bank could cut
interest rates as early as this month may also contribute to a
recovery in the rupee by helping boost a sagging economy.
"Participants are unwinding long dollar positions on
expectations we have likely bottomed-out for now, though the
external situation will be closely monitored for direction,"
said N. S. Venkatesh, treasurer at IDBI Bank.
Venkatesh said he expects the rupee to trade at 55.25-56.26
range for the week.
At 11:55 a.m. (0625 GMT), the partially convertible rupee
was at 55.46/47 per dollar compared to Friday's close
of 55.54/55, after earlier hitting 55.26, its highest since May
25.
Traders said a mid-sized infrastructure company was spotted
selling dollars for a third straight session. One trader said
the company had $1 billion worth of inflows, of which $650
million had hit the market on Thursday and Friday.
A fall in global crude oil prices was also prompting oil
firms, the largest buyers of dollars in the domestic currency
market to stay on the sidelines for now.
"It's the start of the month, so demand from oil companies
is less. Exporters also coming in to sell on hopes the
government would push forth its reform agenda," Venkatesh added.
Given the rupee's vulnerabilities, traders say the RBI could
take further steps to defend the currency, though they add the
government would need to show more sustained fiscal policies for
a more meaningful recovery.
The RBI has been spotted intervening last month in both
forwards and spot markets.
Longer-term, analysts see more potential for rate cuts, with
the 10-year benchmark bond yields hitting a 2-1/2
month low on Monday, as debt prices head for their third
consecutive daily gains.
RBI deputy governor Subir Gokarn was quoted by media as
indicating on Friday room to ease monetary policy because of
slowing growth and easing oil prices.
The deputy governor followed up on those comments on Monday,
seeing "elbow room" for the central bank to cut rates as oil
prices have eased and because of core inflation, which has shown
signs of moderating.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 55.84 while the three-month was at 56.57,
suggesting a weak near-term outlook.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)