* Rupee falls vs dollar for first session in three
* RBI watched for intervention should rupee fall past 56
* RBI signals room to cut interest rates to boost growth
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, June 4 The Indian rupee weakened for the
first day in three against the dollar, retreating from a
one-week high earlier, as oil importers stepped in to buy the
U.S. unit, while waning greenback sales by corporates and
exporters in late trade also hurt.
Despite Monday's fall, the rupee remains well above the
record low of 56.52 against the dollar hit on Thursday,
indicating a near-term bottom after a rough last month.
The local currency was dented badly by a mix of global risk
aversion and concerns about India's economic and fiscal
challenges in May.
Global risk factors will continue to be important, and
traders say the Reserve Bank of India could intervene more
aggressively should the rupee again fall below 56 to the dollar.
Some analysts say the central bank could also cut interest
rates as early as this month, which may contribute to a recovery
in the rupee by helping boost confidence in the sagging economy,
one of the key factors behind the currency's slide.
"Rupee could gain towards 55 per dollar if oil companies
refrain from buying in the market, while the topside may be
capped at 56 on expectations of RBI coming in," said Uday Bhatt,
senior manager forex dealing with state-run UCO Bank.
The partially convertible unit closed at 55.66/67 per dollar
as per SBI, falling from its 55.54/55 close on
Friday and the one-week high at 55.26 hit earlier in the
session.
The rupee had started the session with gains, as a mid-sized
infrastructure company was spotted selling dollars for a third
straight session.
One trader said the company had $1 billion worth of inflows,
of which $650 million had hit the market on Thursday and Friday.
In the near-term, the rupee could also benefit as demand for
dollars from oil importers typically wanes as the beginning of
the month, although they do step in to take advantage of levels.
"The rupee may start stronger tomorrow, and I expect oil
firms to come in again, so broadly see the rupee in a
55.20-55.70 band," said Hari Chandramgathan, a forex dealer with
Federal Bank.
RBI intervention would be the most important factor in the
near-term, however. After frequent interventions in both spot
and forward markets last month, the RBI is believed to have
stayed mostly in the sidelines in recent days.
Analysts say the rupee would need increased confidence in
the economy to sustain gains, either in the form of fiscal
consolidation steps from the government, or potentially easier
monetary policy from the central bank.
A deputy governor of the RBI said on Monday falling global
oil prices as well as declining core inflation and growth in
India give the central bank more room to adjust interest rates.
Still, offshore traders expect further weakness in the
rupee. The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 56.01, while the three-month was at 56.73.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all ended
around 55.73 on a total volume of $4.3 billion.
