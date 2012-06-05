(Refiles to change the date in first paragraph from Monday to Tuesday)

MUMBAI, June 5 The Indian rupee strengthened to its highest in more than a week on Tuesday, tracking a slight revival in risk-taking in other Asian markets, but dollar purchases from oil firms is expected to limit sharp gains.

At 9:10 a.m., the partially convertible rupee was at 55.39/40 per dollar, after earlier hitting 55.25, its strongest against the dollar since May 25 and above its previous close of 55.65/66.

The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index was up 1.1 percent, while the BSE index was up 0.5 percent in pre-open trade. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)