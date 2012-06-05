(Refiles to change the date in first paragraph from Monday to
MUMBAI, June 5 The Indian rupee strengthened to
its highest in more than a week on Tuesday, tracking a slight
revival in risk-taking in other Asian markets, but dollar
purchases from oil firms is expected to limit sharp gains.
At 9:10 a.m., the partially convertible rupee was
at 55.39/40 per dollar, after earlier hitting 55.25, its
strongest against the dollar since May 25 and above its previous
close of 55.65/66.
The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index was up 1.1
percent, while the BSE index was up 0.5 percent in
pre-open trade.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)