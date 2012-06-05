* Rupee swings from high of 55.25 to low of 55.91
* Split views about whether RBI stepped in to defend rupee
* Overnight euro crucial for further rupee direction
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, June 5 The Indian rupee ended little
changed on Tuesday as dollar sales by exporters and suspected
central bank intervention helped offset the pressures from a
weaker euro and from demand for the U.S. currency from oil
firms.
Whether the Reserve Bank of India intervened generated split
views among traders, and any dollars sales were likely to have
been mild, they added.
The rupee remains well above the record low of 56.52 against
the dollar hit on Thursday, and traders say the RBI could
intervene more aggressively should the rupee again fall below 56
to the dollar.
Global risk factors will remain key in the near-term,
especially ahead of a meeting of G7 finance ministers that is
expected to address the growing euro zone debt woes.
The rupee has also been hit by waning confidence on India's
economic outlook, although a majority of economists polled by
Reuters now predict at least a 25 basis points cut at its June
18 meeting.
"Demand for dollars is likely to stay high amid uncertainty
in Spain and ahead of the Greece elections, keeping pressure on
the rupee," said Pramod Patil, a forex dealer with United
Overseas Bank.
The rupee fell to an intra-day low of 55.91 before
closing at 55.64/65 as per the SBI closing rate,
not much changed from its 55.66/67 close on Monday.
The local currency had started the day with gains on the
back of some revival in risk-taking globally, p ushing the rupee
at one point to a one-week high of 55.25 per dollar in early
trade.
However, that was later offset as oil companies, the largest
buyers of dollars in the domestic currency market, stepped up
purchases of the U.S. currency.
The euro also skidded, pressuring the rupee, on
ongoing concerns over whether Spain can restore its banks to
health.
Whether the RBI intervened remains in doubt, after the
central bank had sold dollars frequently in both spot and
forward markets last month.
"There were state-run banks on offer starting 55.87 levels,
not sure whether it was for the RBI, but could very well be," a
senior dealer with a foreign bank said.
Offshore traders expect further weakness in the rupee. The
one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts were
quoted at 56.01, while the three-month was at 56.73.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all ended
around 55.93 on a total volume of $3.7 billion.
(Editing by Rafael Nam)