MUMBAI, June 7 The Indian rupee strengthened against the dollar on Thursday, heading early to a fourth consecutive day of gains, on the back of sharply higher Asian equities, while the euro held above two-year lows. At 9:05 a.m. (0331 GMT), the partially convertible rupee was at 55.12/14 per dollar, stronger than its previous close of 55.36/37. The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index was up 1.6 percent, while India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange rose 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)