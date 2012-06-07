MUMBAI, June 7 The Indian rupee gained against
the dollar on Thursday as hope for U.S. monetary stimulus pushed
up global risk assets, but fell short of breaching the 55 mark
as mild greenback sales by a few custodian banks were absorbed
by oil companies.
The rupee has gained for three consecutive sessions,
bouncing back from a record low of 56.52 hit a week ago, though
few analysts expect a sustained rebound ahead of key events this
month including the Reserve Bank of India's policy meeting on
June 18.
In the near-term, the rupee could strengthen to above 55
should flows from higher equity markets pick up, according to
traders, though any positive impact would likely be offset by
demand for dollars from oil companies.
Foreign investors turned net buyers of 2.7 billion rupees
($48.74 million) of stocks on Wednesday, according to
provisional exchange data, though they remain net sellers of
about 20 billion rupees so far this month, indicating they have
sold into the rally in Indian stocks.
"If flows are not very strong it may be difficult to breach
55 today, as small supplies will be absorbed by oilers," said
Hari Chandramgathan, a forex dealer with Federal Bank.
He added that volumes so far had been below average.
At 10:12 a.m., the partially convertible rupee was
at 55.18/19 per dollar, after earlier hitting 55.05 its
strongest since May 28 and above its close of 55.36/37 on
Wednesday.
One senior dealer at a foreign bank said some lenders were
cutting their short dollar positions, preventing further gains
in the rupee.
Traders broadly expect a range of 54.90 to 55.40 for the day
and will watch developments in the euro zone for direction.
The euro held firm against the dollar on Thursday, as
hopes for stimulus measures from the Federal Reserve and talk of
European leaders looking for solutions in Spain's banking crisis
helped demand for risk.
"As of now stock flows are expected to continue, but we need
to see how far the euro zone goes in sorting out the crisis,
which is not easy," Chandramgathan said.
"So rupee weakness will continue after the initial pause. If
flows are good, the rupee can gain to 54.60 or 53.80 in the
coming weeks."
($1 = 55.40 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)