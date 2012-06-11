MUMBAI, June 11 The Indian rupee gained on Monday, tracking gains in Asian stocks and currencies after the euro zone agreed to provide aid to Spain's banks, relieving markets that had feared for the country's finances.

At 9.07 a.m. local time, the rupee was at 55.18/20 per dollar versus its 55.42/43 close on Friday.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)