MUMBAI, June 12 The Indian rupee fell in opening trade on Tuesday as global risk assets reversed gains given the bailout of Spain's banks gave way to continued concerns about the euro zone, including the outcome of elections in Greece.

At 9.03 a.m., the rupee was at 55.78/80 to a dollar, compared to its 55.74/75 close.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)