* Rupee hits 1-wk low vs dollar, falls for 3rd session in a
row
* India's April industrial output grows just 0.1 pct
* Global risk, domestic data key to rupee's outlook
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, June 12 The Indian rupee fell for a
third consecutive session on Tuesday, hitting at one point its
lowest against the dollar in more than a week, as flat domestic
output growth exacerbated concerns about a sharply slowing
economy.
Industrial output in April grew just 0.1 percent from a year
earlier, much lower than the 1.7 percent increase forecast in a
Reuters poll.
The data comes after India posted its weakest economic
growth in nine years during the January-March quarter, while
Standard & Poor's has warned the country could be the first BRIC
country to lose its investment-grade rating.
The growing uncertainty about India's outlook as well as
its fiscal position are sparking fears of foreign outflows at a
time when global risk aversion is high because of the euro zone
and fears of steep slowdowns in other major global economies.
"Basically, the rupee has moved in line with the euro. The
near term outlook continues to be bearish with the next trigger
likely to be the Greek elections (on June 17)," said Naveen
Raghuvanshi, associate vice president at Development Credit
Bank.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 55.80/81
per dollar as per SBI data, weaker than Monday's
close of 55.74/75.
The rupee had fallen to as low as 56.08 to the dollar,
marking its lowest since June 1. The currency could face
near-term support at 56.28, traders said, the session low marked
during that session.
Still, the rupee has recovered some ground after hitting a
record low at 56.52 against the dollar on May 31, the
culmination of a series of record lows hit last month.
In the near-term, traders are likely to react not only to
the global risk environment but also the domestic economic data.
The wholesale price index for May due on Thursday is
expected to have grown at the fastest pace this year, which may
complicate expectations for interest rate cuts from the Reserve
Bank of India during its policy meeting on June 18.
Hopes the RBI would cut interest rates, and possibly even
the cash reserve ratio, sparked gains in stocks on Tuesday and
sent bond yields and swap rates to multi-month lows.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 56.19 while the three-month was 56.96.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all ended
around 55.9050 on a total volume of $4.7 billion.
(Editing by Rafael Nam)