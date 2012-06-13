* Rupee snaps three-day losing streak on steadier euro
* WPI on Thurs key ahead of RBI meeting on June 18
* Greek elections, Fed meeting to influence rupee
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, June 13 The Indian rupee rose on
Wednesday, snapping a three-day losing streak, as a steadier
euro helped, but traders remained cautious ahead of key global
events and the Reserve Bank of India's policy meeting next week.
The rupee has been in a consolidation phase since it hit a
record low of 56.52 to the dollar on May 31, but few traders are
willing to bet on a sustained recovery.
India reports headline inflation for May on Thursday, which
will help adjust expectations ahead of the Reserve Bank of India
policy meeting on Monday. Bond yields have slumped and stocks
have rallied in anticipation of a cut in the repo rate.
Though the wholesale price index is expected to rise to 7.60
percent, its highest this year, traders are focused on core
inflation, which would cement expectations for a rate cut should
it come at 5 percent or below.
Growth-boosting measures from the RBI could help support the
rupee by boosting inflows into stocks, as well as raising badly
dented confidence in India's economic outlook, though some
analysts warned against excessive optimism.
"While a pro-growth monetary policy outcome may ease some of
the pessimism surrounding the INR, a 25 basis points rate cut is
largely priced in and is unlikely to have any discernable
impact," Standard Chartered Bank said in a note.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 55.68/69
per dollar as per SBI data, stronger than
Tuesday's close of 55.80/81.
A steadier euro has helped the rupee gain some ground,
though volumes have been low.
In the near-term, the rupee is also likely to be influenced
by global risk events, most prominently the Greek elections this
weekend and the Federal Reserve meeting next week.
"The euro has been the main factor driving the rupee. There
was also not much dollar demand in the later session," said
Paresh Nayar, head of fixed income and forex at First Rand Bank
in Mumbai.
He expects the rupee to trade in a 55-56.20 band to the
dollar for the rest of week.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 56.01 while the three-month was 56.79.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all ended
around 55.79 on a total volume of $3.5 billion.
(Editing by Rafael Nam)