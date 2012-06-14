* May headline inflation rises to 7.55 percent
* RBI seen unlikely to deliver aggressive easing
* FX markets have factored in 25 bps repo cut-dealer
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, June 14 The Indian rupee fell on
Thursday, tracking sharp declines in local shares, as the
central bank was expected to cut rates less aggressively after
inflation remained high, delivering potentially less of a kick
to economic growth.
India's core inflation in May was estimated at 4.85 percent,
but headline inflation rose 7.55 percent, making it harder for
the Reserve Bank of India to cut rates by more than 25 basis
points when it decides on monetary policy on Monday.
Declining confidence in India's economy has been a key
factor behind the tumble in domestic assets, especially at a
time of weakening global risk demand, and some investors had
hoped the RBI would cut interest rates more aggressively.
The RBI may also opt to cut the cash reserve ratio, or the
funds that banks must park with the central bank, in a bid to
ease tight liquidity conditions that are also choking growth,
according to analysts.
"I think a 25 basis point cut is already factored in. But a
bigger easing with a cash reserve ratio cut will have a positive
impact on the rupee. However, it may not last long," said Pramit
Brahmbhatt, chief executive at Alpari Financial Services India.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 55.80/81
per dollar as per SBI data, weaker than
Wednesday's close of 55.68/69.
Brahmbhatt expects the rupee to trade in a 54.80-56.20 band
to the dollar in the near term.
The rupee is also being buffeted by global headwinds as
uncertainty continued over the future of the euro zone ahead of
Sunday's cliffhanger election in Greece and the Federal
Reserve's meeting next wee.
India's benchmark BSE index fell 1.2 percent, its
biggest percentage decline in two weeks.
The weakening growth prospects for India and the global
economy were also reflected in trade data.
India's exports fell 4.16 percent to $25.7 billion in May
from a year ago, a senior trade ministry official said, citing
provisional data.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 56.11 while the three-month was 56.86.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all ended
around 55.83 on a total volume of $3.2 billion.
