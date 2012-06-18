MUMBAI, June 18 The Indian rupee weakened
further on Monday to hit a near one-week low against the dollar
after Fitch Ratings cut India's sovereign outlook to "negative"
from "stable", but affirmed the country at "BBB-", the lowest
investment-grade rating.
The action followed Standard & Poor's outlook cut in April
and took place during a session in which the rupee and domestic
stocks had been hit after the Reserve Bank of India left
interest rates unchanged, raising worries about economic growth
prospects.
At 4:23 p.m. (1053 GMT), the partially convertible rupee
was trading at 56.03/04 per dollar, much weaker than
its previous close of 55.39/40 on Friday.
