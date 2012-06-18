MUMBAI, June 18 The Indian rupee weakened further on Monday to hit a near one-week low against the dollar after Fitch Ratings cut India's sovereign outlook to "negative" from "stable", but affirmed the country at "BBB-", the lowest investment-grade rating.

The action followed Standard & Poor's outlook cut in April and took place during a session in which the rupee and domestic stocks had been hit after the Reserve Bank of India left interest rates unchanged, raising worries about economic growth prospects.

At 4:23 p.m. (1053 GMT), the partially convertible rupee was trading at 56.03/04 per dollar, much weaker than its previous close of 55.39/40 on Friday. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)