MUMBAI, June 19 The Indian rupee opened little changed on Tuesday after its steep falls against the dollar in the previous session, with the currency likely to react to global market cues.

At 9.07 a.m., the rupee was trading at 55.92/94, slightly weaker than Monday's close of 55.9050/9150. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)