MUMBAI, June 19 The Indian rupee fell to as low
as 56 per dollar, near the session low of 56.04 in the previous
day, as global risk assets remained under pressure and a day
after the central bank disappointed domestic markets by keeping
monetary policy unchanged.
Traders say the rupee is vulnerable to fall to a record low
of 56.52 to the dollar hit on May 31 should the global risk
environment deteriorate, setting up the prospect the Reserve
Bank of India could intervene in spot markets.
At 9:30 a.m., the partially convertible rupee was
at 55.9650/97 per dollar, weaker than its previous close of
55.9050/9150.
