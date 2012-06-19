* Rupee falls for 2nd session, hitting 2-1/2 wk low
* Dollar demand from oil firms hurts rupee
* Rupee may touch life-low of 56.52-traders
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, June 19 The Indian rupee fell for a
second session on Tuesday, hitting a 2-1/2 week low at one
point, on the back of strong dollar demand from oil firms, while
continued worries about euro zone debt also curbed some of the
demand for risk assets.
Traders fear the rupee could make a renewed push to the
record low at 56.52 hit against the dollar on May 31, and
believe any breach below 56.20 may trigger intervention from the
central bank.
Concerns about India's fiscal position and its economic
growth outlook have resurfaced after Fitch Ratings on Monday
became the second credit agency after Standard & Poor's to cut
the sovereign outlook to "negative," while the Reserve Bank of
India kept interest rates on hold.
"The dollar-rupee will continue to be range bound with a
negative bias for the rupee. We may touch the previous life low
of 56.52 per dollar," said Uday Bhatt, a forex dealer with
state-run UCO Bank.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 55.95/96
per dollar as per the SBI closing rate,
marginally weaker than its Monday's close of 55.9050/9150.
Strong dollar demand from oil firms, the biggest buyers of
the currency in domestic markets, pushed the rupee to as low as
56.125 to the dollar, the lowest since June 1, before it
regained some ground towards the close of trade.
Traders said earlier losses in the euro added to the
downside pressure on the rupee, as they come during a time when
renewed worries about India's outlook is eroding some of the
mild recovery seen in the rupee that sent it to as high as 54.92
just over a week ago.
Global markets are now keenly awaiting the outcome of the
two-day Fed meeting which ends on Wednesday, with some hopes for
more monetary stimulus measures in the world's largest economy.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward
contracts closed at 56.32 while the three-month closed at 57.05.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all ended
around 56.06 on a total volume of $4.08 billion.
(Editing by Rafael Nam)