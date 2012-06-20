* Rupee ends below 56/dollar for 1st time in June
* Fed meeting key to outlook for emerging risk assets
* Traders on watch for RBI intervention; none seen on Weds
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, June 20 The Indian rupee weakened for a
third consecutive session on Wednesday to end below 56 to the
dollar for the first time in June, as dollar demand from oil
firms weighed, setting up the prospect of central bank
intervention.
The rupee is approaching a record low of 56.52 hit on May 31
after the Reserve Bank of India kept interest rates on hold on
Monday, raising worries about economic growth prospects, and
after Fitch Ratings followed Standard and Poor's in cutting the
country's outlook to "negative."
The local currency weakened even on a firmer day for the
euro and other risk assets, which benefitted from hopes
the U.S. Federal Reserve will adopt further monetary stimulus
measures.
The outcome of that meeting will be crucial for the
near-term outlook of the rupee, with any disappointment setting
up the prospect of a hit to emerging risk assets.
"If the euro comes down tonight, INR may weaken further. I
expect a 55.85 to 56.25 range on the rupee, but we will have to
see whether the RBI steps in," said A. Ajith Kumar, a foreign
exchange dealer with Federal Bank.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 56.15/16
per dollar as per the SBI closing rate, versus
its previous close of 55.95/96.
It dropped to as low as 56.17 in the session, its lowest
since June 1.
Falls were sparked largely by dollar purchases from oil
firms, the largest buyers of greenbacks, in the domestic
currency market.
Traders said they did not spot any intervention in the forex
market during the session but expect the RBI will monitor
movements and prevent the rupee from sliding towards recent
record lows.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward
contracts closed at 56.56 while the three-month closed at 57.33.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all ended
around 56.23 on a total volume of $4.08 billion.
(Editing by Rafael Nam)