MUMBAI, June 22 The Indian rupee hit a record
low against the dollar for a second consecutive session on
Friday to approach the psychological 57 mark, hurt by dollar
demand from oil firms and gold importers, as well the broad
risk-off sentiment.
Traders did not spot intervention from the Reserve Bank of
India so far, but most expect the central bank to step up dollar
sales if the rupee ventures close to the 57 mark.
The RBI was suspected to have sold dollars on Thursday,
though the actions were described by traders as "mild."
"The USD is strong across the board. I think at the higher
levels exporters are unwinding their positions partially," said
Uday Bhatt, a forex dealer with state-run UCO Bank.
The partially convertible rupee was at 56.96/97 per
dollar, after hitting a record low of 56.97, and down nearly 1.2
percent from its Thursday's close of 56.30/31.
The rupee had hit its last record low at 56.55 just on
Thursday.
The past couple of sessions have resembled developments in
May, when the rupee tumbled to a string of record lows, as
renewed global risk aversion exposed India's fiscal and economic
challenges.
Slowing policy reforms by a government facing faltering
economic growth as well as current account and budget deficits
has added to the rupee declines.
India's main share index was down 0.5 percent. The
U.S. dollar was hovering near a one-week high against a basket
of major currencies, after Moody's Investors Service
downgraded 15 of the world's biggest banks.
"The broad risk aversion is hurting. There were bids from
oil firms as oil prices are also lower while goldies also
bought," said Vikas Babu Chittiprolu, a forex dealer with Andhra
Bank.
Oil companies are the largest buyers of dollars in the
domestic currency market as India imports nearly two-thirds of
its oil needs. Brent crude was hovering around $90 a
barrel, up slightly from an 18-month low hit on Thursday.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 57.40 while the three-month was at 58.16,
suggesting a bearish near-term outlook for the rupee.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)