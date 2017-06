MUMBAI, June 22 India's central bank likely sold dollars via state-run banks starting at 57.22 rupees, after the rupee earlier hit a record low at 57.32, four dealers said on Friday.

At 4:22 pm, the rupee was trading at 57.11/12 per dollar versus previous close of 56.30/31. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)