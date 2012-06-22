* Rupee hits record low at 57.32; more falls seen ahead
* RBI steps up dollar sales to prevent further slide
* Broad risk-off, dollar demand from oil, gold weighs
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, June 22 The Indian rupee hit a record
low against the dollar for a second consecutive session on
Friday and posted its worst weekly fall in nine-months, hurt by
dollar demand from oil firms and gold importers as well the
broad risk-off sentiment.
Traders said the Reserve Bank of India stepped in to prop up
the currency and prevent a much sharper fall, estimating dollar
sales of $250-300 million, slightly bigger than its projected
intervention on Thursday.
The past couple of sessions have resembled developments in
May, when the rupee last tumbled to a string of record lows, as
renewed global risk aversion is exposing India's economic
challenges and its wide current account and fiscal deficits.
Analysts say the rupee could continue to fall further in the
near-term, dragged down by the momentum from the worsening
global risk environment.
"58.50 may not be seen in the next one week or so, but the
current rally has the momentum to take it there," said Rajeev
Mahrotri, head of trading at IndusInd Bank.
The partially convertible rupee ended at 57.12/13
per dollar, according to SBI closing data, after
hitting a record low of 57.32.
The fall for the day pushed the rupee 1.4 percent below its
Thursday close of 56.30/31.
NDFs are pricing further weakness ahead, with the
one-month offshore contracts quoted at 57.52 while the
three-month was at 58.29.
For the week, the rupee dropped a little over 3 percent, to
post its worst weekly decline in nine months.
The rupee had hit its last record low at 56.55 just on
Thursday as risk aversion this week has increased after weak
global economic data and after the Federal Reserve disappointed
investors with the size of its U.S. bond purchases.
The dollar rose to its highest in more than a week against a
basket of major currencies on Friday, as investors' confidence
in riskier assets was further knocked by a Moody's downgrade of
the world's major banks.
India's main stock index fell 0.4 percent, though
that was after cutting earlier losses of as much as 1.3 percent.
"The broad risk aversion is hurting. There were bids from
oil firms as oil prices are also lower while goldies also
bought," said Vikas Babu Chittiprolu, a forex dealer with Andhra
Bank.
The rupee also fell as oil companies stepped in to buy
dollars.
The rupee showed little reaction despite news the RBI had
discussed with state-run oil firms steering 50 percent of their
dollar purchases via a single state-owned bank, though no
decision has been made, according to two oil executives.
The potential move has been widely speculated in markets,
as oil companies account for around $10-12 billion of dollar
demand in domestic currency markets each month, according to
HSBC.
Oil companies currently buy dollars through a competitive
bidding via banks, and perceptions they are looking to buy
dollars can lead to volatility and hurt the rupee.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all ended
around 57.27 on a total volume of $6.4 billion.
(Editing by Rafael Nam)