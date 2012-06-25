MUMBAI, June 25 The Indian rupee weakened
further on Monday, erasing all of the session's gains and
heading towards a record low, as measures to boost the economy
and the currency announced by the central bank widely
disappointed investors.
At 4:26 p.m., the partially convertible rupee was
at 57.0925/1050 per dollar, just off its Friday close of
57.12/13, and not far off the record low of 57.32.
India took a handful of measures on Monday to support the
embattled rupee, but disappointed investors who had been hoping
for bolder action to prop up the currency.
