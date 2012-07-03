MUMBAI, July 3 The Indian rupee rose to its
strongest level in nearly a month on Tuesday on the back of
dollar inflows into domestic equities, following clarity on
certain taxation rules and supported by improved sentiment for
foreign investments.
At 11:12 a.m., the partially convertible rupee was
at 54.96/97 per dollar, after hitting 54.9550, its highest since
June 7 and stronger than 55.43/44 at close on Monday.
Portfolio investors have turned bullish after the Indian
government released draft rules last week and said the general
anti avoidance rules, or GAAR, would not apply retroactively, a
big concern for such investors.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Jijo Jacob)