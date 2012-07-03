(Updates quotes, closing levels)
* Improved investor sentiment globally aids demand for risk
* Traders speculate FIIs bringing in funds for debt limits
sale
* Rupee seen gaining further towards 54/dollar on Wednesday
By Swati Bhat
July 3 The Indian rupee strengthened for a
fourth straight session on Tuesday, its longest winning streak
in four months, as foreign banks sold dollars likely on behalf
of their offshore clients looking to invest in the domestic
share market.
Most other Asian currencies also rose against the dollar as
hopes of further monetary easing by major central banks boosted
demand for riskier assets.
Traders also cited some talk of foreign funds bringing in
dollars ahead of the auction of foreign investor limits in
government debt.
The government last week increased foreign investor limits
in government debt by $5 billion to $20 billion. The increased
limits will be auctioned by the stock market regulator on
Wednesday.
Portfolio investors too have turned bullish after the Indian
government released draft rules last week and said the general
anti-avoidance rules, or GAAR, would not apply retroactively, a
big concern for such investors.
Foreign investors were net buyers of 5.91 billion rupees
worth of shares on Monday, provisional NSE data showed.
The main share index closed up 0.2 percent, led by
gains in telecom stocks such as Bharti Airtel, after a
tribunal's split verdict on 3G mutual roaming pacts.
"There were a lot of client flows seen today. There were
rumours of FII flows for the debt auction though I really doubt
that," said Paresh Nayar, head of fixed income and forex at
First Rand Bank in Mumbai.
"Sentiment is clearly in favour of the rupee, so if the euro
holds up well, we may very well have an opening close to 54
tomorrow. The bidding at the debt limit auction will be a
crucial determinant of the near-term rupee direction."
Some traders speculated that the dollar sales by foreign
banks were flows that have likely come in for the debt limits
auction on Wednesday, though not all participants were certain
as most often these flows usually hit the market only after the
allocation of limits.
Most foreign banks said the debt auction is expected to see
low interest due to the three-year lock-in clause and also on
account of July 4 being a U.S. holiday.
"Heard some inflows for debt auctions, NDF unwinding and
stop-losses, all were helping the rupee," said Vikas Babu
Chittiprolu, a foreign exchange dealer with Andhra Bank.
"Exporters' panic was seen which further helped the rupee.
Oil firms were not seen in the market today," he added.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 54.36/37
per dollar, after hitting 54.35, its strongest level since May
17 and 2 percent above its close of 55.43/44 on Monday.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 54.72 versus 55.75 at close on Monday.
The rupee has staged a smart recovery from its record low of
57.32 on June 22. The unit, however, is still down over 10.5
percent from its 2012 high, reached in early February.
In the currency futures market, the most traded
near-month dollar-rupee contract on the National Stock Exchange,
the United Stock Exchange and the MCX-SX all ended at 54.78. The
total volume was at $6 billion.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Jijo Jacob and Prateek
Chatterjee)