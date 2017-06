MUMBAI, July 4 The Indian rupee quickly lost its initial gains to snap a four-day rise in early trade on Wednesday, tracking a weak euro as investors positioned for a European Central Bank policy meeting on Thursday.

Traders will watch the debt limit auction to overseas investors for cues.

At 9.09 a.m, the rupee was at 54.53/54 to a dollar, as against Tuesday's close of 54.36/37. It opened at 54.35 to the dollar. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)