* Cbank sells dlrs via state-run banks starting 55.62 rupees
* RBI intervention prevents rupee from falling most in 2 wks
* Weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs may pressure rupee on Mon
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, July 6 Weaker global risk assets sent
the Indian rupee lower for a third straight session on Friday,
sparking an unexpected intervention from the central bank that
prevented the currency from posting its biggest loss in two
weeks.
The rupee had been on the backfoot through the session after
monetary easing from central banks in the euro zone, Britain and
China sparked worries about global economic growth.
Thin trading volumes were magnifying the movements in the
rupee, traders said, and may have been a key reason why the
central bank sold dollars for the first time since June 26,
during the aftermath of the rupee's record low of 57.32 to the
dollar hit on June 22.
The rupee could fall further on Monday after
lower-than-expected U.S. jobs monthly data sent global markets
tumbling, raising worries about the world's biggest economy,
though it could open up the prospect of more quantitative
easing.
"The dollar-rupee should trade in a narrow range next week,
with intervention at higher levels and good amount of buying at
lower levels," said Ashtosh Raina, head of forex trading at HDFC
Bank, in comments made before the data.
"Further, today's NFP data is crucial because if poor data
comes, it will increase the possibility of quantitative easing,"
he added, referring to non-farm payrolls.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 55.42/43
as per the SBI closing rate, down 0.9 percent
from its Thursday's close of 54.94/95. The pair moved in a wide
range of 54.25 to 54.68 during the day.
Traders said the central bank was spotted selling dollars
starting at 55.62 levels.
The rupee had started the week on a strong note, gaining
over 5 percent in the four sessions from June 28 to Tuesday,
before ending the week in a period of consolidation, but still
managing a 0.3 percent gain for the week.
Risk assets were under pressure on Friday on widespread
fears about the global economy. The euro stayed close to
a five-week low against the dollar and hit record lows against
some other major cu r rencies.
Should the U.S. Federal Reserve opt for more quantitative
easing, it could pressure the dollar and lift risk assets and
bring more flows into higher-yielding assets such as in India,
though whether the U.S. central bank would so remains uncertain.
"The broad range for the USD/INR remains 54.00-54.30 to
55.80-56.00. Unless euro breaks out of $1.2280-$1.2750 which was
its recent range, this USD/INR range will play out next week," a
senior trader with a private bank said.
"Today, overall the markets were thin and highly illiquid,
so even marginal flows were moving the markets by 20-30 paise.
RBI thus had to step in, in late trade," he added.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 55.71 while the three-month were at 56.38.
In the currency futures market, the most traded
near-month dollar-rupee contract on the National Stock Exchange,
the United Stock Exchange and the MCX-SX all ended at around
55.73. The total volume was at $4.7 billion.
(Editing by Rafael Nam)