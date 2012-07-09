By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, July 9 The Indian rupee slid fell to its
lowest in more than a week on Monday after data showing a fall
in inflation in China and weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs growth
data sent global risk assets lower.
India depends on capital inflows to bridge its current
account gap, and the high-yielding currency is thus sensitive to
global risk sentiment, especially given the country runs a wide
current account deficit and is seeing slowing growth.
No signs of intervention from the central bank were spotted,
unlike on Friday, when the Reserve Bank of India unexpectedly
sold dollars.
Monday marked the fourth consecutive losing session for the
rupee, as it slowly begins to approach the record low levels of
57.32 hit on June 22.
"The rupee remains hostage to capital flows given the
current account and fiscal deficits," said Nizam Idris, head of
Asian fixed income and currencies at Macquarie Bank.
He expects the rupee to trade in a wide 54-58 to the dollar
range, with an upward bias.
"INR really needs a sustained fall in oil prices and
positive global market sentiment to turn the recent trend of
weakness."
The partially convertible rupee closed at 55.92/93
as per the SBI closing rate, down from its
Friday's close of 55.42/43.
The rupee had fallen to as low as 56.07 during trade, its
weakest since June 29.
Still, NDFs are not yet pricing in a resumption to record
lows. The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 56.26 while the three-month were at 56.91.
Global risk assets reeled on Monday after inflation data in
China signalled waning consumer demand at a time when investors
remain concerned about the outlooks for the euro zone and the
United States.
The euro was steady after hitting a two-year low against the
dollar early on Monday, looking vulnerable ahead of a meeting of
euro zone finance ministers that is intended to flesh out
details of the agreement reached by leaders in late June.
In the currency futures market, the most traded
near-month dollar-rupee contract on the National Stock Exchange,
the United Stock Exchange and the MCX-SX all ended at around
56.13. The total volume was at $3.9 billion.
